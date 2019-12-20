KARACHI: Robbers proficient in bank data fraud and used to shop from the money embezzled through digital means were caught on Friday by the Federal Investigative Authorities (FIA), ARY News reported.

FIA acting upon a formal complaint filed by a citizen undertook action on the criminal activity and successfully apprehended them.

According to details, the robbers used to buy commodity items from the stolen money and then re-sell it in the local and international markets.

The robbers have been revealed to be tech-savy and undertook transactions on the dark and deep web.

The criminals were also used bank data and the money acquired as a result to buy and sell bitcoins.

The syndicate is still at-large and other aides and abettors of the systematic operation are still being traced, investigations in the case are still ongoing.

