FIA requests, salaries, perks equivalent to NAB officials

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) has requested a raise in their salaries and perks, pre-requisites from the federal government of Pakistan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, a formal summary has been moved by the investigative agency entailing the request for increments and added perks to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan.

The summary has requested that their salaries be raised and perks given equivalent to those of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The summary says that the officials and investigative officers of the agency were being paid a lot less in comparison to the rest.

It has been claimed that the Director-General of the Agency (DG-FIA) has also briefed the Prime Minister in this regard.

