Bank fraud: Police officer’s wife deprived of Rs1mn in Lahore    

LAHORE: In the latest incident of fraudulent transactions from bank accounts, a deputy inspector general of police’s (DIG) wife was deprived of Rs1 million from her bank account, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per the details, the DIG’s wife was deprived of her money deposited in her bank account in Lahore. Describing the details of the fraud, sources privy to the matter said that the fraudsters got issued a cell phone SIM after producing a fake death certificate of the woman. The SIM was issued to a woman, Neha.

After getting the SIM, the hackers received all the banking information of the wife of the police officers and withdrew Rs1 million through the banking app.

Acting on her complaint, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) launched a probe into the bank fraud and arrested a suspect from Faisalabad. The suspect was identified as Arsalan.

The sources said that the FIA was conducting raids to arrest the main suspect, Saif and his accomplice Neha.

Earlier on December 13, unidentified men had hacked the system of an automated teller machine (ATM) at a bank in Peshawar to withdraw an amount of over Rs 3.3 million.

According to details, the accused had used a laptop to hack the system of the ATM and withdrew an amount of Rs 33,40,000 from it. “They successfully fled after skimming ATM machine at a Peshawar bank,” the police had said.

