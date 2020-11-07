Bank official arrested from Islamabad for harassing woman

ISLAMABAD: Police on Saturday arrested an official of a private bank after a video shared on social media show him sexually harassing a woman, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, a video of the incident went viral on social media, showing a man sexually harassing a woman at a bank in F-10 area of Islamabad.

Taking notice of the video, Inspector General of Police (IG) Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan took notice of the incident and directed the concerned officials to take action against the harasser.

A police team led by ASP Shalimar police station took action and arrested the accused, identified as Usman Gohar. “The accused is a credit manager at a private bank in F-10 area of the capital,” they said.

In a somewhat similar case in Islamabad earlier in the day, police said they have safely escorted three female officials working for United Nations Organization whom three suspects allegedly assaulted on their way through Sinyari Forest.

The three women who belong to Norway, Italy, and Turkey are here in Pakistan on the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO) assignments. It may be noted that both FAO and WHO are UNO agencies.

Reportedly, three men assaulted the three women, however, when the victims put up resistance the alleged harassers ran away.

According to the police, the women were rescued as soon as the harassment incident was reported to them and were shifted to a nearby polyclinic for first-aid while the personnel initiated a search operation across the region to chase suspects.

Police say they have detained two of the three suspects alleged in harassment of UN officials, however, the third managed to flee the raid.

