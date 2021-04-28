SBP updates bank timings halfway through Ramazan

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan has Wednesday rolled out new bank timings halfway into the holy month of Ramazan apparently after complaints by people over the prayer breaks that eat into customer service time, ARY News reported.

The new timing will be from 9 am till 2 pm in days Monday to Thursday, without a break. However, for Friday, the timing will be from 9 am to 1 pm, due to the Friday sermon, said the new announcement today.

In the same vein, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has too updated its roster with trade timing amended to new hours from 9:15 am to midday (12 pm) on days Monday to Thursday.

Similarly, for Friday the PSX trade timing will be 9:15 am to 11:30 am.

READ ALSO: SBP announces banking hours for Ramazan

Earlier this month right ahead of Ramazan, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had announced office timings for all banks, development finance institutions and microfinance banks during Ramazan, which now stand scrapped.

According to the earlier notification issued by the central bank, from Monday to Thursday office timings will be from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm with a prayer break from 2 pm to 2:15 pm whereas on Fridays banks will remain open from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm without any break.

Comments

comments