Two banks, school sealed in Karachi over COVID SOPs violation

KARACHI: Two commercial banks and a school were sealed in Karachi over COVID-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) violation, ARY News reported on Friday.

The action was taken in the city South District, where the assistant commissioner visited various private offices, banks and a school to review implementation on the COVID SOPs.

Upon violation, two commerical banks and a school were sealed at II Chundrigar Road and Clifton respectively. The action was taken over violation of 50 per cent work from home policy enforced by the Sindh government amid the third deadly wave of the pandemic.

On Thursday, the Task Force meeting, chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, was informed in a briefing in a week from April 22 to 28, the ratio of Covid-19 positive cases in Karachi was recorded 10.75 percent.

“In Hyderabad, positive cases rate remained 20 percent and in Sukkur 9.48 pct in the week,” according to the briefing. In other districts of Sindh the positivity ratio recorded 2.79 percent.

“The situation is not good, we have to take strict measures against the coronavirus,” Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had said.

“The administration should ensure enforcement of business hours schedule from 6:00 in the morning to 6:00 PM in the evening.

