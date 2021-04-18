Banned TLP chief directs workers to end Lahore sit-in, withdraw strike call

LAHORE: Saad Rizwi, chief of banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on Sunday directed his party workers to “immediately end Lahore sit-in and return home peacefully,” ARY News reported.

Hafiz Muhammad Saad Rizvi in a letter written to Majlis-e-Shura (advisory council) of the party has asked party workers to end the Lahore protest and disperse peacefully.

“Majlis-e-Shura (advisory council) members should surrender themselves before police,” said the banned TLP chief in a letter.

“Citizens and party workers badly suffering from the past six days due to the stubbornness of Majlis-e-Shura. They should surrender themselves before police,” reads the letter from the banned TLP chief.

The banned TLP chief also asked Shura to withdraw April 20 strike.

Read More: State won’t yeild to blackmail anymore, Chaudhry says on Lahore ‘siege’

Saad Rizwi has asked Qibla Syed Zaheer Ul Hassan Shah to make sure implementation on orders.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said that a group of miscreants attacked Nawankot police station in Lahore and kidnapped 12 cops including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP).

“The miscreants were armed with petrol bombs and acid bottles and attacked the cops at the police station,” she said in her Twitter post besides also sharing a statement issued from the Punjab police on the entire episode.

Read More: Took action against TLP for street violence, attacking law enforcers: PM

“The miscreants also stored 50,000 liters of fuel tanker at their Markaz,” the SACM said while rejecting that the Punjab government initiated any operation against the protestors.

The federal government earlier imposed a ban on the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) under the anti-terrorism act.

