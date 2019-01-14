BAP to complete its tenure of rule in Balochistan: CM Kamal

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan has said that Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) will complete its constitutional tenure of rule in the province, ARY News reported on Monday.

Talking to media persons outside Balochistan Assembly, he said Balochistan Awami Party is representing the entire province and added it will defend the rights of the masses.

The CM said every possible effort would be taken out by the government for ‘Huqooq-e-Balochistan’.

Earlier in the day, Mr Manzoor Kakar, the joint candidate of the coalition government of the province, won the senate seat from Balochistan, by securing 38 votes, while his opponent Balochistan National Party (BNP) Ghulam Nabi Mari secured 23 votes.

63 members of the house exercised their right of vote, while two of the members did not cast their vote.

Speaking on the occasion, the newly elected Senator, Manzoor Ahmed Kakar thanked coalition partners including Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf for extending their cooperation in Senate election.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan on Sunday (November 18, 2018) had regretted that no major welfare projects were initiated for Balochistan in the past, however, now the government is putting up efforts for the provision of basic facilities to the people.

The chief minister was speaking at a ceremony of laptop distribution among students. He said “none of the scheme is useful, unless its benefits are channelized to the masses.”

