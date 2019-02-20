Former Minister of State for Faith and Communities UK Sayeeda Warsi was leading the delegation which included Naz Shah, Load Rogan, Faisal Rashid Members of UK Parliament and Jon Davis. Special Assistant to PM on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari was also present during the meeting, the PM’s Office said in a press release.

Baroness Sayeeda Warsi appreciated the vision and leadership of the prime minister and the steps being taken by the government in tackling various challenges including the economic challenges, governance and eradication of corruption.

The PM highlighted the atrocities being committed by Indian forces in Kashmir and the jingoism and war-hysteria being created by the Indian government.

Read More: NA Speaker, British delegation discuss grave HR situation in occupied Kashmir

On February 19, a British parliamentary delegation called on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser in Islamabad and discussed the deteriorating human rights situation in the occupied Kashmir.

The delegation said the human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir stood unfolded before the world. The delegation said report of the UN Human Rights commissioner should be a matter of concern for India.

The delegation also regretted the nationalist agenda of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. It stressed for maintaining peace in the region.