NA Speaker, British delegation discuss grave HR situation in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: A British parliamentary delegation called on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser in Islamabad on Tuesday and discussed the deteriorating human rights situation in occupied Kashmir.

The delegation said the human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir stood unfolded before the world. The delegation said report of the UN Human Rights commissioner should be a matter of concern for India.

The delegation also regretted the nationalist agenda of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. It stressed for maintaining peace in the region.

In his remarks, Asad Qaiser said Modi junta should shun the course of targeting Pakistan and rather focus on development agenda and poverty alleviation.

The British parliamentary delegation included Naaz Shah, Faisal Rasheed, Lord Wigan and two officials of the British parliament.

In the aftermath of Pulwama attack, Indian security forces imposed a curfew across held Kashmir, which has entered into a fifth day on Tuesday.

During curfew so far, four innocent Kashmirs have been martyred as Indian forces continued to clamp down in the occupied valley. The killings by Indian troops took place in Pinglena area of the district during a so-called search operation.

Read More: Curfew continues for fifth day as tensions escalate in occupied Kashmir

Moreover, Indian authorities have withdrawn security of six separatist leaders, including Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Feb 17 in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack.

Nearly, 200 youth have volunteered to guard Mirwaiz.

Comments

comments