Barrister Ali Zafar joins PTI

ISLAMABAD: Former Law Minister Barrister Syed Ali Zafar on Thursday announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, ARY News reported.

According to details, the former law minister in caretaker government met Prime Minister Imran Khan at Banigala in Islamabad today (Thursday) and joined ranks of PTI. PM congratulated the Barrister for joining PTI.

Member Provincial Assembly Punjab, Abdul Aleem Khan was also present on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, PM Imran Khan laid the foundation stone of a new phase of Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme in Islamabad’s Zone 4.

PM Imran Khan, while addressing the ceremony, expressed his happiness over the initiation of the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme and vowed to expand the project to other parts of the country.

