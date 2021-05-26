Barrister Zafar rejects Raja Riaz’s claim of giving clean chit to Tareen

ISLAMABAD: Barrister Ali Zafar on Wednesday rejected the claim of MNA Raja Riaz, a senior leader of the Jahangir Tareen group, that committee constituted by Prime Minister Imran Khan has given cleat chit to the former PTI secretary-general, ARY News reported.

Talking in the ARY News program Off the record, Barrister and Senator Zafar said that Raja Riaz’s claim of given clean chit to Jahangir Tareen is baseless as he has not submitted his fact-finding report to PM Imran.

Zafar also denied meeting with Jahangir Tareen yesterday.

Riaz earlier claimed that Barrister Ali Zafar, in his report, has declared Tareen innocent, which is a victory of their stance.

“Barrister Ali Zafar has submitted his report. Tareen has been cleared of all charges,” he said in the ARY News program of the reporters.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan last month had constituted a committee to assess the reservations of the Tareen group and finalized the report.

Read More: Sugar scam: Committee formed to assess ‘Tareen group’ concerns

Senator Ali Zafar was appointed head of the committee.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in meeting with lawmakers had assured the Tareen-led PTI lawmakers group that he would be personally monitoring the case of the party’s leader and sugar baron Jahangir Tareen.

The meeting between the two sides was held at the Prime Minister Office (PMO), where the Tareen-led group of lawmakers conveyed their reservations regarding cases against Jahangir Tareen.

Comments

comments