A man was lucky enough to survive a failed base jumping from a high-rise building after the viral video shows an aged woman lending him a supporting hand to drop on her balcony.

The incident occurred in Mexico’s Acapulco city, where a man during a base jumping competition dived from a high-rise building only to be crashed into a beach hotel apartment seconds after the dive.

Kosloski’s video camera was recording as he clung to the strap of his parachute, which was caught higher up on the building, and an older woman came out onto a nearby balcony.

The woman could be seen initially lending a hand to the man and on failure climbs a small chair to bring him down on her balcony.

The parachuter, identified as Kody Kosloski of Michigan said he was participating in a sanctioned BASE jumping event at an Acapulco beach when a gust of wind sent him crashing into the building seconds after jumping off the roof.

As soon as he was rescued, Kosloski could be heard shouting to the roof that he was uninjured. Kosloski said his rescuer then offered him a glass of water.

