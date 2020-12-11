Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


First Virgin Atlantic flight lands at Islamabad airport

VIRGIN ATLANTIC FLIGHT

ISLAMABAD: First flight of British airline, Virgin Atlantic has landed at the Islamabad International airport from Heathrow on Friday, ARY News reported.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner extended his felicitations over the landing of the inaugural flight of the Virgin Atlantic airline in Pakistan.

Earlier, the official Twitter handle of the Virgin Atlantic airline said that they are thrilled for the maiden flight to Pakistan.

Earlier, the airline was allowed to operate directs flights to Islamabad from Manchester after approval from Pakistan’s aviation division.

Read more: Virgin Atlantic to operate direct flights to Islamabad from Manchester  

The Virgin Atlantic would operate four Islamabad-bound flights in a week from Manchester.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

SHC orders action against mafia using children in beggary

Must Read

Fawad urges dialogue with opposition to end differences

Pakistan

Drug smuggling bid foiled at Islamabad airport, two women held

Business

China leads auto industry recovery with beyond-expectation sales


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close