Virgin Atlantic to operate direct flights to Islamabad from Manchester  

KARACHI: British airline, Virgin Atlantic, will operate its direct flight operations to Islamabad from Manchester after approval from Pakistan’s aviation division as it is already allowed to operate flights from London, ARY NEWS reported.

The aviation division has given approval for the flights from Manchester and a notification in this regard would be issued by the air transport department of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Wednesday (tomorrow).

The Virgin Atlantic will operate four Islamabad-bound flights in a week from Manchester.

The airline will be operating a total of 11 flights in a week for Pakistan and the CAA has already allowed them to operate eight flights in a week. It will be using the latest Airbus, A-332, for the flights in Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that a cargo plane of British airline Virgin Atlantic has landed in Lahore, carrying staff and equipment ahead of beginning direct flights to Pakistan from December 13.

A cargo flight of Virgin Atlantic landed at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport today to transport staff and equipment to commence flight operation for Pakistan.

Virgin Atlantic had announced to commence its flight operation for Pakistan from December 13 which will further facilitate passengers traveling from the United Kingdom (UK) to Pakistan.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had earlier released a flight schedule of the airline which stated the first flight will fly from London on December 13 and it will land on December 14 morning at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

