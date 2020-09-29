Web Analytics
Virgin Atlantic gets green signal to operate directs flights between Pakistan, UK

British airline direct flights Virgin Atlantic schedule Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has allowed Crawley-based British airline, Virgin Atlantic, to operate direct flights between Pakistan and London, a statement from the information ministry said.

The airline had also announced three routes to Pakistan from the UK ie London-Lahore, London-Islamabad and Manchester-Islamabad.

According to a schedule, the UK airline will operate three flights from December 10 to December 13.

December 10

The Crawley based British airline will operate the first flight on December 10 from Manchester to Islamabad.

Read More: Foreign airline announces flights to Karachi

December 12

Virgin Atlantic will operate a second flight from London to Islamabad.

December 13

The third flight will operate between London and Lahore.

Other than Virgin Atlantic, British Airways had also announced to operate direct flights from Lahore, Pakistan to London Heathrow.

According to a schedule, the airline will operate direct flights from Lahore, Pakistan to London Heathrow four days a week. The direct flights from Lahore will start from October 14, 2020.

