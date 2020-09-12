Foreign airline announces flights to Karachi

KARACHI: Turkish private airline Pegasus on Saturday announced to launch Karachi – Istanbul flights from September 25, ARY News reported.

As per details, the airline is all set to launch flights to and from Karachi-Istanbul from September 25, 2020.

Flights between Karachi and Istanbul will operate every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 20:35; whilst flights from Quaid-e-Azam International Airport Karachi to Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport will depart every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 04:55 (local times apply).

Pegasus Airlines will connect guests from Karachi to its destinations in Manchester, London, Zurich, Paris, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stockholm, Frankfurt, Berlin, Vienna, Rome, Cologne, Brussels, Kyiv, Bucharest, Kharkiv, Moscow, Stuttgart, Geneva, Barcelona, ​​Marseille, Zaporizhia and Prague.

Earlier, a Crawley-based British airline, Virgin Atlantic, had announced the launch of flights from London and Manchester to Pakistan from December this year.

Virgin Atlantic announced to start new routes from December 2020 from London and Manchester to major cities of Pakistan.

The airline will operate direct flights four times a week from Lahore to London Heathrow, three times a week from Islamabad to London Heathrow and four times a week from Islamabad to Manchester.

