British Airways issues schedule of direct flights from Lahore to London

LONDON: British Airways on Wednesday released a schedule of direct flights from Lahore, Pakistan to London Heathrow, ARY News reported.

According to a schedule, the airline will operate direct flights from Lahore, Pakistan to London Heathrow four days a week. The direct flights from Lahore will start from October 14, 2020.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has granted permission to British Airways to land at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.

It is pertinent to mention here that British Airways resumed flight operations to Pakistan in June 2019. Flight operations that were suspended again due to the coronavirus pandemic resumed in August. The airline already flies from Islamabad.

Yesterday, Taking to Twitter, British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Christian Turner said: “The first-ever British Airways flights to Lahore is a sign of confidence in Pakistan, and the deepening ties between our two countries. I hope it will open up even more opportunities for business links, people-to-people ties and tourism.”

British Airways (BA) team visited the Allama Iqbal International Airport to review security and other arrangements made at the airport on Tuesday. The PCAA security director briefed the visiting team of experts about security measures put in place at the airport.

