UK airline issues schedule of flights for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A Crawley-based British airline, Virgin Atlantic, has announced that it will launch flights to Pakistan from December 10 in a bid to facilitate the Pakistani diaspora in the UK, ARY News reported.

The airline has announced three routes to Pakistan from the UK ie London-Lahore, London-Islamabad and Manchester-Islamabad.

According to a schedule, the UK airline will operate three flights from December 10 to December 13.

December 10

The Crawley based British airline will operate the first flight on December 10 from Manchester to Islamabad.

December 12

Virgin Atlantic will operate second flight from London to Islamabad.

December 13

The third flight will operate between London and Lahore.

According to the spokesperson, the new services will boast Virgin Atlantic’s Upper Class, Premium and Economy Light, Classic and Delight during the non-stop flights to and from UK.

