BDS prepares report of bank building explosion in Karachi

KARACHI: The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) has prepared the report on the mysterious explosion that occurred inside a bank building in Karachi’s Paposh area, ARY News reported on Friday.

The explosion was caused by gas pressure in the underground storage tank for water at the bank, BDS stated in its report. A portion of the bank building was damaged due to the explosion, it added.

Senior Superintendent Police Ghulam Murtaza told media that the bank is located at the residential building and the explosion was seemingly occurred due to gas pressure in the storage tank.

He confirmed that no one got hurt in the incident and the investigators found no evidence of any sabotage bid.

The BDS officials cleared the bank building after inspecting the explosion site.

Earlier in the day, a mysterious explosion occurred inside a bank in Paposh area of Karachi which damaged the shutter and cracked window glasses of the building.

Rescue officials reached the site after a mysterious explosion rocked a bank on Friday. The bank was closed following a public holiday today.

Heavy contingents of police and Rangers cordoned off the area and commenced an investigation after reaching the incident’s site.

