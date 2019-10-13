APOPKA, Florida: A bear entered into a house after pushing its way in through a sliding glass door which was caught on security camera.

A Florida man, Shawn Warley, from Apopka city told media that he was present and working upstairs inside his house when he noticed a paw print on his sliding glass door.

Warley said that he didn’t realize his home had been visited until later.

However, he said that his son found objects in disarray so they checked the security camera and discovered a bear roaming inside the house.

The man said, “It’s frightening. It’s kind of funny at the same time. I just don’t want him to come back. He can stay out there.”

“He pushed it wide open. I don’t know if he wiggled it enough to get the lock to come out, but he pushed on it and he was able to open it up,” he said.

Following the incident which fortunately caused no major damages and injuries to the residents, Warley said that he has now installed a new lock to keep bears out.

