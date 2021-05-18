Man who lived collecting alms died with Rs2m hidden in his home

Tirupati: In a bizarre scene from Tirumala town of India, more than Rs2 million have been discovered in the house of a beggar who recently passed away, town officials of the vigilance department confirmed the deceased who used to make a living through alms and petty businesses had fortune hidden inside his shanty.

The officials found currency notes in various denominations from Srinivasachari’s house, the local media reported.

The beggar was allotted a house in a locality called Seshachalam near Tirumala. He lived in the facility since 2007, where had kept his earnings hidden.

Srinivasachari died due to poor health last year. Since he had no known family members, the concerned officials decided to repossess the house allotted to Srinivasachari, according to media reports.

When a local department called TTD, coupled with revenue department officials visited and conducted a search of the house, they found two chests and upon delving into them it was discovered they were filled with currency notes of various denominations.

The trunks also contained the now-demonetised Rs1,000 notes.

The money in the two trunks totalled around Rs2 million (or 10 lakhs in Indian rupees), including the demonetised Rs 1,000 notes.

The officials took the hold of that money and deposited it with the TTD treasury.

