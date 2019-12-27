LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Friday paid tribute to former prime minister and PPP chairperson Benazir Bhutto on her death anniversary.

“Remembering Mohtrama Benazir Bhutto on her death anniversary. She was an icon, a leader with grace whose services to democracy will continue to be eulogised,” he tweeted.

The opposition leader, who is in London in connection with treatment of his brother, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, further said: “Pakistani politics is never the same without her. May Allah rest her soul in peace!”

Earlier today, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a message on the death anniversary of his mother said she was the strongest chain of Federation of Pakistan.

“Those who assassinated her had planned to break the chain but failed due to “Pakistan Khappe” slogan of President Asif Ali Zardari soon after the national tragedy,” he said, paying rich tribute to her.

He said the people of Pakistan would never forget their brave leader, who sacrificed everything for the country and for the rights of its downtrodden and barefoot masses. As a young daughter whose father and the most popular leader Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was hanged by a dictator, she fought bravely for the ideals her father embraced the gallows for, he added.

