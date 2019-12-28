Govt implementing reforms for best healthcare facilities: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan says the government is implementing reforms in the health sector to provide better healthcare facilities to the public.

Addressing a function of overseas doctors in Peshawar on Saturday, he said that the government is not privatizing government hospitals but introducing reforms to bring them at par with private sector hospitals.

The Prime Minister said the government is facing hurdles in implementing reforms in all sectors including bringing automation in FBR and tax collection, however, we will defeat these mafias.

He said there is a lot of talent in overseas Pakistanis and the government is creating a conducive environment for overseas Pakistanis to invest in the country.

Imran Khan urged the overseas doctors to raise voice across the globe against the Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir and discriminatory policies against the Muslim minority in India.

Referring to the protests in India, he said international community and human rights organizations have criticized India for the controversial citizenship law.

The Prime Minister said in the upcoming year stock market and investment will bring prosperity for the public.

