PM Imran Khan asks overseas Pakistanis to return, help in nation building

Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan who is currently in Peshawar met with a 60 member contingent of overseas Pakistani community based out of the city, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In the meeting overseas Pakistani’s apprised the Prime Minister of the goals and ambitions of the community to give back to the homeland.

The Prime Minister, Imran Khan asked them to take the message of responsibility back with them and spread it far and wide.

He said that the overseas Pakistanis have a responsibility to see themselves as the ambassadors of Pakistan in a foreign land.

Imran Khan also implored that the Pakistanis based outside of the countries to take the onus of returning back to their country of origin and help with the resurgence of this nation.

