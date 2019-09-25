Best medical facilities being provided to quake affectees: AJK PM  

MUZAFFARABAD: Azaad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider on Wednesday said that best medical facilities were being provided to those injured in the deadly quake.

Talking to Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, who called on him in Mirpur, Farooq Haider said that the government will leave no stone unturned in providing relief to the quake affectees, Radio Pakistan reported.

They also discussed the damage and losses caused by yesterday’s earthquake. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Firdous said the government stood by the Kashmiri people in this difficult hour.

Read More: PM AJK cuts Lahore visit short, rushes to earthquake effected Kashmir

Earlier on September 24, Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Haider had cut his Lahore visit short after an earthquake hit his constituency earlier in the day.

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir had departed for Mirpur from Lahore after tragedy struck.

Raja Farooq Haider had also issued directives to all healthcare facilities in the region to speed up the rate of rescue and relief efforts. Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa had issued directives to the Pakistan Armed Forces to begin urgent relief efforts in the areas affected by the earthquake.

Comments

comments