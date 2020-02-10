ISLAMABAD: In a major breakthrough in investigations against the elements involved in ongoing wheat crisis, important institutions said that betting mafia is allegedly behind the entire episode, ARY News reported.

According to sources, important institutions, in their report submitted to Prime Minister Imran Khan, said that Betting mafia played a vital role in creating artificial shortage of flour in the country.

By taking advantage of the wheat crisis, the betting mafia largely whitened their black money, the report added.

Taking notice of the report, PM Imran has ordered a large-scale investigation against the mafia, the sources said and added that important decisions in this regard are expected in the upcoming meeting of the federal cabinet.

Earlier on January 22, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the formulation of an investigative body to probe the recent wheat scarcity in the country.

Sources privy to the development had revealed that the committee made to tackle the issue will thoroughly examine the recent wheat crisis and give a formal report on the matter to the prime minister.

The three-member committee under the leadership of Director-General of the Federal Investigative Bureau (DG-FIA) will also include a member from the anti-corruption bureau of Punjab and the Information Branch (IB) each.

