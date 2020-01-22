ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan who is currently attending the World Economic Forum in Davos has directed the formulation of an investigative body to probe the recent wheat scarcity in the country, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sources privy to the development revealed that the committee made to tackle the issue will thoroughly examine the recent wheat crisis and give a formal report on the matter to the prime minister.

The three-member committee under the leadership of Director-General of the Federal Investigative Bureau (DG-FIA) will also include a member from the anti-corruption bureau of Punjab and the Information Branch (IB) each.

The committee has also been tasked to determine those that are responsible for creating the conundrum and suggest possible measures to be taken against those levied with the blame.

The committee will also give its suggestions on stocking of wheat and future plans of handling the produce.

Earlier in the day, In a crackdown against profiteers, the city administration fined at least three flour mills for selling the commodity at Rs76 per kilogram against the official rate of Rs45.

The Punjab government has launched a province-wide crackdown on wheat hoarders and profiteers to control the wheat flour prices. The provincial government has decided to take strict and indiscriminate action against those involved in creating an artificial shortage of the major food supplement.

Earlier on January 21, Punjab’s Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry had ruled out the impression of any shortage of wheat flour in the province.

