LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued notices to the federal and provincial authorities on a petition challenging a recent hike in prices of wheat flour, ARY News reported.

A bench of the LHC, headed by Justice Mamoon Rasheed Shaikh, was hearing the case.

The court directed the official respondents to submit their comments on the petition that assailed a recent increase in prices of wheat flour.

It directed the Punjab additional chief secretary and the food secretary to appear before it in person.

The bench instructed the authorities to spell out how did the wheat crisis arise and who was behind it.

Earlier, on Jan 20, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) had approved import of 300,000 tons of wheat to cater to wheat shortage in the country. The approval came at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Adviser on Finance Hafeez Sheikh in Islamabad.

The Economic Coordination Committee was informed that the first shipment of wheat is likely to arrive in the country by 15th of next month.

The ECC asked Punjab and PASSCO to release their stocks to overcome the shortage in the country. The wheat can be imported till March 31.

