LAHORE: Punjab’s Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry has ruled out impression of any shortage of wheat flour in the province, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“There is no flour crisis in the province”, Samiullah Chaudhry said in his statement issued from the provincial capital of Punjab.

Holding the other province responsible over their negligence in procuring wheat, he said 300,000 tons wheat is being imported to cater the needs of other provinces, excluding Punjab.

Punjab’s food minister challenged that if anyone was having doubts about shortage of flour in Punjab, he can show the wheat stock in the godowns of the provincial government.

Yesterday, the government of Punjab had decided to provide 5000 tons of wheat to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on regular basis to overcome the shortage of flour.

Read more: ECC approves import of 300,000 tons of wheat

A meeting in Lahore chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had decided to take the decision as a goodwill gesture.

“It is our duty to extend helping hand to brothers and sisters of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” the chief minister had said.

Punjab Government will regularly provide 5000 tons of wheat from its stocks to KP regularly, CM Buzdar said. The decision will help to address shortage of wheat flour in KP, he said.

