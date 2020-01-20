LAHORE: The government of Punjab will provide 5000 tons of wheat to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on regular basis to overcome the shortage of flour, ARY News reported on Monday.

A meeting in Lahore chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar today decided to take the decision as a goodwill gesture.

“It is our duty to extend helping hand to brothers and sisters of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” the chief minister said.

Punjab Government will regularly provide 5000 tons of wheat from its stocks to KP regularly, CM Buzdar said. The decision will help to address shortage of wheat flour in KP, he said.

The meeting also reviewed the situation regarding availability of flour, stability in price and measures regarding its uninterrupted supply.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister directed to take concrete measures for stability in the price of flour.

Provincial food department in a drive across the province, has initiated action against the violating flour mills and suspended their quota of wheat. The department has suspended licences of 88 flour mills in the province and imposed 140 million rupees fine on them.

