ISLAMABAD: Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved import of 300,000 tons of wheat to cater wheat shortage in the country, ARY News reported on Monday.

The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Adviser on Finance Hafeez Sheikh in Islamabad, here today.

The Economic Coordination Committee was informed that the first shipment of wheat is likely to arrive in the country by 15th of next month.

The ECC asked Punjab and PASSCO to release their stocks to overcome the shortage in the country. The wheat can be imported till March 31.

The country is facing mind-boggling hike in flour prices as rates soared in Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Peshawar and other major cities, causing an uproar across the country.

Read more: Flour from PASSCO godowns reach Karachi to overcome shortage

The wheat flour rate in Karachi has soared to Rs 70 per kilogramme.

Taking notice of reports regarding hike in prices of wheat flour, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday ordered a country-wide crackdown on hoarders and profiteers.

He directed the officials to take effective measures for stabilising the rates of flour, the sources said and added that those involved in creating an artificial crisis of flour in the country will be dealt with iron hands.

