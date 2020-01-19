Flour from PASSCO godowns reach Karachi to overcome shortage

KARACHI: Flour from the Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) godowns has started arriving in the city, aimed at overcoming the shortage created in the market, ARY NEWS reported.

Sources in the flour mills association have confirmed the move saying that the flour from the PASSCO godowns has reached the city. “Around 20 to 25 trailers are coming to the city from the PASCO-owned storage sites on daily basis,” they said but added that there is no chance of immediate relief for the consumers in terms of lowering of flour prices in the city.

The sources in the market said that each 100-kg wheat bag is sold out in the open market at Rs 5400. “The flour prices will remain high in the city and there are chances of it showing a further upward trajectory,” they said.

The x-mill rate of 2.5 number flour is Rs 57 per kilogram while fine quality is sold out at Rs 59 per kilogram. In the retail market, fine flour is sold out at Rs 66 per kilogram while the other type of flour at Rs 62 per kilogram.

Earlier in the day, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Khusro Bakhtiar claimed that wheat flour prices will start reducing across the country by tomorrow (Monday).

Addressing a press conference in the federal capital, Khusro Bakhtiar said that the government has taken effective measures to overcome the flour crisis prevailing across the country.

Read More: Sindh to resolve flour crisis by Wednesday: Murad Ali Shah

Wheat production reduced by 1,200,000 tons due to bad weather conditions, the minister said and added that 40,000 tons of wheat was being smuggled at the Chaman border.

He said that the government has decided to import wheat to overcome the prevailing flour cries. The minister assured that the government will overcome the artificial wheat crisis with 3-4 days.

Bakhtiar said that the government has fixed the price of the wheat 1365 rupees per 40 kg and it has set a purchase target of 2.7 million ton wheat next year.

Khusro Bakhtiyar said that Sindh province is witnessing shortage due to its own policies and failure in timely procuring the consignment provided by Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO).

He said 9,000 tons wheat has been sent to Karachi yesterday and the government is ready to provide additional flour up to one hundred thousand tons to the Sindh.

