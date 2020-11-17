‘Powerful’ Bhalwal landlord rapes, murders 8-year-old: police

BHALWAL: In an appalling development reported Tuesday from Punjab’s Sargodha district to agitate the last vestige of humanity, a landlord allegedly sexually abused and murdered an eight-year-old girl, ARY News reported.

According to the local police, the heinous act took place in Qasba Lalliani area, in the suburbs of Bhalwal, where the body of minor was recovered from.

The police have sent the body to the city’s civil hospital where the medical procedures will be conducted to ascertain the treatment meted out to the eight-year-old child before she was remorselessly killed.

A case has been registered but it has yet to be confirmed whether have they booked the ‘influential’ local landlord.

READ: Two more incidents of child abuse surface in Punjab

In separate events bearing similar bestial marks, two more incidents of sexual violence against children came to the fore in Punjab today.

A five-year-old boy was allegedly subjected to sexual abuse in Faisalabad’s Pathanwala neighbourhood, said police. The suspected culprit managed to flee after sexually abusing the minor.

The police said they have registered a first information report (FIR) against the accused.

In a separate incident, a seven-year-old boy was subjected to sexual abuse in Lahore’s Shahdra. A suspect has been arrested and a first information report of the incident registered, police said.

