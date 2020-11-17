Two more incidents of child abuse surface in Punjab

FAISALABAD/LAHORE: Two more incidents of sexual violence against children came to the fore in Punjab on Tuesday.

A five-year-old boy was allegedly subjected to sexual abuse in Faisalabad’s Pathanwala neighbourhood, said police. An accused person managed to flee after sexually abusing the minor.

The police said they have registered a first information report (FIR) against the accused.

In a separate incident, a seven-year-old boy was subjected to sexual abuse in Lahore’s Shahdra. A suspect has been arrested and a first information report of the incident registered, police said.

Earlier, on November 10, a horrendous incident of child abuse came to light in Sindh. It was reported that a woman and her four-year-old daughter were sexually assaulted by a gang. The victim woman, who works in Karachi, was lured with a job promise in Kashmore.

When she reached there with her four-year-old daughter, the alleged assaulters gang-raped both mother and daughter and left them there for dead.

