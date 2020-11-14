Three men allegedly gang-raped woman in Sujawal

SUJAWAL: Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a prime suspect for allegedly gang-raping a woman along with his two accomplices in Jati, Sujawal district of Sindh. ARY News reported.

As per details, the woman was allegedly molested for 10 days by three men in Sujawal and was freed later. The case of the incident was registered on the complaint of her father.

Later, the police in a raid arrested the main suspect named in the case, while two of his accomplice fled the scene. The main suspect is undergoing investigation, while further raids are being conducted to nab the remaining two accused in the gang-rape.

Incidents of women being sexually assaulted or harassed have come up in the country time and again.

Recently, it was reported that a woman and her four-year-old daughter were sexually assaulted by a gang in Kashmore district of Sindh.

The victim woman, who works in Karachi, was lured with a job promise in Kashmore. When she reached there with her four-year-old daughter, the alleged assaulters gang-raped both mother and daughter and left them there for dead.

