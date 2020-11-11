Man, five accomplices gang rape girl after inviting her at home

GUJRANWALA: A man on Wednesday allegedly gang-raped a girl along with five other accomplices after befriending her in the Gujranwala city of Punjab province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the girl, a resident of Siddiq Colony, went to the man’s residence on his invitation, where he allegedly along with his other accomplices sexually assaulted her.

The accused identified as Tayyab invited the girl to visit his home and as soon as she reached his place, he and his five other friends raped her.

The police have registered a case at Nowshera Warkan police station on the complaint of the victim.

“We have arrested five accused allegedly involved in the act,” they said adding that they had conducted a medical examination of the girl and would initiate action against the suspects as soon as it is received.

Incidents of women being sexually assaulted or harassed have come up in the country time and again and recently a Lahore girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men including her ‘friend’ which she came into contact via the popular TikTok video-sharing app.

A girl registered a complaint at Millat Park police station in Lahore for being gang-raped by three men.

Police officials said that the complaint was filed over the request of the victim girl. They added that the legal action will be proceeded after conducting a medical test of the girl.

In her police complaint, the girl stated that she befriended a boy, Shiraz, through the TikTok app 20 days ago and later she reached the Samanabad area after being called by him. She added that Shiraz asked her to sit in his car where two men were also sitting there.

The girl claimed that she was gang-raped by all three men at gunpoint inside the vehicle.

