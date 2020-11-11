Police lodges FIR six months after differently abled teen was gang-raped

OKARA: Following about half a year of struggle to lodge an FIR into the horrendous incident wherein Depalpur girl with mental and physical disabilities was gang-raped, Police finally budged on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The 18-year-old victim who lives in the suburbs, known as Basirpur, was gang-raped by a group of thugs who when found her alone in the house ambushed the differently-abled with a gun pointed at her face, the family claimed.

The abuse victim is a daughter of a labourer who was alone at the scene when alleged assailants attacked her but as she cried, her mother and neighbours gathered and tried to chase rapists.

According to the family, the alleged rapists ran away flaunting gun in their hands.

The police have finally lodged the FIR into the case after medical reports of differently-abled victim established sexual assault after about six months.

READ: Differently-abled girl gang-raped in Multan, Police impedes FIR

In another incident bearing similarities in dread, A girl with disabilities in Multan was allegedly gang-raped by two suspects who broke into her house late night on Friday but the police have yet to lodge FIR, ARY News reported.

According to the reports, the girl said in her statement that the two men broke into her house in Mouza Sahi Chawan area of Multan, late into the night and assaulted her before they gang-raped her.

Comments

comments