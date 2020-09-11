MULTAN: A girl with disabilities in Multan was allegedly gang-raped by two suspects who broke into her house late night on Friday but the police has yet to lodge FIR, ARY News reported.

According to the reports, the girl said in her statement that the two men broke into her house in Mouza Sahi Chawan area of Multan, late into the night and assaulted her before they gang-raped her.

The police have yet to lodge the first information report of the case and said it awaited the probe report before proceeding in the case.

Locals in the neighbourhood staged a protest against the ‘callous’ behaviour of the police and demand FIR be lodged immediately.

Read: Gujranwala’s 12-year-old girl was sexually abused, confirms report

Another 12-year-old girl was subjected to sexual assault in Gujranwala, her medical examination report confirmed on Friday.

According to local police, the report confirmed that the minor girl was sexually abused by a man, identified as 22-year-old Waqas alias Gul Sher, who has been arrested.

A police official said the minor victim also identified the molester in front of the policemen at the hospital where she is undergoing treatment. He said the accused was taken to the hospital for identification and will soon be presented before the relevant court.

The victim was shifted to a hospital in critical condition the previous day.

Read: Mother of two gang-raped in Dera Ghazi Khan, CM takes notice

In another update of the same day, a mother of two was sexually assaulted and allegedly gang-raped by two assailants in Dera Ghazi Khan on Friday and the local police have lodged the First Information Report.

The incident took place in Lashari Basti, an adjacent community of Tonsa Sharif, Dera Ghazi Khan where a mother of two was attacked and reportedly gang-raped. Police have lodged the FIR of the event against two unknown suspects.

