Dera Ghazi Khan: A mother of two was sexually assaulted and allegedly gang-raped by two assailants in Dera Ghazi Khan on Friday and the local police have lodged the First Information Report, ARY News reported.

The incident took place in Lashari Basti, an adjacent community of Tonsa Sharif, Dera Ghazi Khan where a mother of two was attacked and reportedly gang-raped. Police have lodged the FIR of the event against two unknown suspects.

The victim woman has been sent to Tehsil Headquarter hospital for her medico-legal meanwhile the police have begun the chase for the suspects.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar has taken the notice of the event as well and directed Regional Police Officer (RPO) D.G Khan to furnish the report of the horrendous crime and arrest the culprits.

Buzdar has assured the victim and the family of speedy justice in the matter.

It is pertinent to note that earlier this week another woman, mother of two, was attacked by two unidentified assailants as she was stranded on the Lahore Motorway link road. The assailants, finding her vulnerable, broke the glass window of her car and took her to nearby fields in front of her children.

Read: Five-member committee formed to investigate Lahore motorway rape case

She was gang-raped and later deprived of her valuables by the same assailants who fled the scene instantly. The woman whose identity is kept secret by the police had run out of fuel in the Gujjar Pura area of Lahore.

In a separate case in Gujranwala, a 12-year-old girl was subjected to sexual assault, her medical examination report confirmed on Friday.

Read: Gujranwala’s 12-year-old girl was sexually abused, confirms report

According to local police, the report confirmed that the minor girl was sexually abused by a man, identified as 22-year-old Waqas alias Gul Sher, who has been arrested.

A police official said the minor victim also identified the molester in front of the policemen at the hospital where she is undergoing treatment. He said the accused was taken to the hospital for identification and will soon be presented before the relevant court.

