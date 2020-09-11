Gujranwala’s 12-year-old girl was sexually abused, confirms report

GUJRANWALA: A 12-year-old girl was subjected to sexual assault in Gujranwala, her medical examination report confirmed on Friday.

According to local police, the report confirmed that the minor girl was sexually abused by a man, identified as 22-year-old Waqas alias Gul Sher, who has been arrested.

A police official said the minor victim also identified the molester in front of the policemen at the hospital where she is undergoing treatment. He said the accused was taken to the hospital for identification and will soon be presented before the relevant court.

The victim was shifted to a hospital in critical condition the previous day.

Narrating the entire horrific episode, the police said that the father of the victim heard screams of his daughter from a house in the neighbourhood and entered it and rescued the child. “We have arrested the accused Gul Sher and registered a case against him,” they said.

This sexual abuse incident followed on the heels of the gang-rape of a woman on the motorway in the Gujjarpur area on the outskirts of Lahore, triggering widespread outrage.

The woman, a resident of Lahore’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA), was on her way along with her children from Lahore to Gujranwala via M-II when she was waylaid and gang-raped in the Gujjarpura area.

