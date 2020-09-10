How was the key suspect in Marwah’s rape, murder case arrested

KARACHI: Police claimed to have arrested a key suspect in the rape-cum-murder case of Marwah,5, in Karachi’s PIB Colony, ARY News reported.

According to police, the minor girl came out of her home on Friday at around 7 a.m. to buy biscuits from a neighbouring shop when she was kidnapped. He family lodged her missing report at the police station the same day.

On Sunday, her neighbour, Nawaz had informed the police about the presence of a minor girl’s body on a garbage dump in the area. The police rushed to the scene and found Marwah’s body wrapped in a piece of curtain.

Her body had been shifted to the hospital were doctors confirmed that she was subjected to sexual assault before being murdered.

During the investigations, the police came to know that the curtain, in which Marwah’s body was wrapped, belonged to her neighbour, Nawaz.

On suspicion, the police conducted raid at Nawaz’s house and found that the house had been washed at the same time when Marwah’s body was found on the garbage dump. The police took Nawaz into custody and sent his DNA sample to a lab at Karachi University. The police officials said that they were waiting for the result of the DNA test to match his samples.

