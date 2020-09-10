ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Water Resources and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker in the National Assembly, Faisal Vawda, has met Prime Minister Imran Khan where he raised the rape incidents of a minor girl, Marwah, in Karachi and a mother of two children in Lahore, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Faisal Vawda said in a statement that PM Imran Khan has taken notice of the rape incidents took place in Karachi and Lahore. He said that such incidents are shameful for the civilised socities and tasked law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to immediately arrest the culprits.

وزیراعظم سے ابھی ملاقات ختم ہوئی ہے- وزیراعظم پہلے ہی مروہ کیس اور موٹروے سانحے کا نوٹس لے چکے ہیں-میری تجویز یہ تھی کہ ان درندوں کی سرعام پھانسی پہ اگر “انسانی حقوق کے علمبرداروں” کو تکلیف ہے تو ہر حال میں فوری طور پر ان وحشیوں کے لئے Castration(آختہ کاری) کا قانون پاس کیا جائے — Faisal Vawda (@FaisalVawdaPTI) September 10, 2020

The PTI’s Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Faisal Vawda demanded PM Imran Khan for introducing a law for hanging the convicts of rape cases. He asked the premier to set exemplary punishment for those involved in rape incidents.

Vawda also suggested bringing a law for ‘castration’ of such culprits. He said that the premier expressed aims for imposing strict penalties against the criminals besides taking maximum steps for the protection of human rights.

The lawmaker requested all parliamentarians to set aside political differences for legislating strict penalities against the rape convicts in order to ensure the protection of women in the country.

The terrorising incidents of rape and murder of a minor girl, Marwah, in Karachi and gang rape of a woman in front of her children in Lahore’s motorway have shaken the nation who are now demanding to publically hang the culprits.

‘#JusticeForMarwah’ had become a top trend on Twitter as the nationals raised voice for strict action against the culprits over the cold-blooded killing of a five-year-old girl after raping her in Karachi. Investigators had said that the girl had a head injury which apparently led to her death with her face burned to mangle her appearance.

Moreover, Punjab police launched an extensive investigation into the Gujjarpura gang rape case with at least 20 teams led by the DIG Investigation Lahore probing the matter to ensure the culprits are brought to justice sooner than later.

