LAHORE: Police have launched an extensive investigation into the Gujjarpura gang rape case with at least 20 teams led by the DIG Investigation Lahore probing the matter to ensure the culprits are brought to justice sooner than later.

A police official relayed that investigators have collected important evidence, including DNA samples, from the crime site. CCTV footage of the area has also been obtained with geo-fencing conducted, he added.

The police said they are investigating over a dozen suspects and seeking assistance from Nadra to trace the culprits. Besides, raids are being conducted to round up and quiz people having previous criminal records about the case.

Terming the matter highly sensitive, DIG Investigation Shehzad Sultan said they have collected some evidence and hoped that the investigation would be completed in 48 hours.

Meanwhile, IG Punjab Inam Ghani said in a statement that the police will not sit idle until the culprits are arrested. Undertaking measures to avert incidents of sexual abuse of women and children is one of the police’s foremost priority, he added.

The woman, a resident of Gujranwala, was going back to the city from Lahore when her car ran out of petrol in the Gujjarpura area at the motorway on Tuesday night. She waited for her husband and called the Motorway Police’s emergency helpline 130 for help.

While she was stranded on the road, two unidentified persons from the nearby area approached the car and forcefully brought the woman out of the vehicle and allegedly raped her in the nearby fields.

She said she was also deprived of Rs1000,000 cash, and other valuables by the culprits.

