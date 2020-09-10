12 suspects arrested in Lahore gang-rape case: Dr Shahbaz Gill

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Dr Shahbaz Gill has said that 12 suspects have been taken into custody in Lahore gang-rape case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In his tweet, Dr Shahbaz Gill said that on the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Umar Shaikh is leading the investigation in light of CCTV footage and DNA report of the woman.

لاہور خاتون زیادتی کیس: CM پنجاب کی ہدائیت پر CCOP لاہور تفتیشی ٹیم کو لیڈ کر رہے ہیں۔ تفتیش میں urban اور rural policing کی تکنیک استعمال کی جارہی ہے- کھوجی، CCTV فوٹیج اور DNA کی مدد سے تفتیش ہو رہی ہے۔ 12 کے قریب مشتبہ افراد گرفتار ہو چکے۔ انشاللہ آپکو اپڈیٹ کرتے رہیں گے pic.twitter.com/HMSPM4Oplv — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) September 9, 2020

Yesterday, a mother of two children was looted and allegedly gang-raped in front of her children in Lahore’s area of GujjarPura.

The woman whose identity is kept secret was allegedly gang-raped by unknown men after her car ran out of fuel in the GujjarPura area of Lahore.

Read more: Deaf and dumb girl raped in Punjab province, two held

While she was stuck on the road, the two unidentified assailants arrived spot and broke the glass of the woman’s car and took her to nearby fields. She was deprived of her valuables and was molested by the two accused, who fled the scene safely.

