Suspect in Marwah rape-murder case remanded into police custody

KARACHI: The court of the Judicial Magistrate East has handed over the suspect in rape and murder case of five-year-old Marwah in Essa Nagri, Karachi to police on five-day physical remand, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Police officials found a five-year-old girl missing since two days stuffed inside a gunny bag in the port city’s Essa Nagri neighbourhood on Saturday late night. She was identified as Marwah.

The suspect Nawaz was produced before the court of the judicial magistrate east. The police requested the court to grant physical remand of the accused of further investigation into the case.

Later, the court handed over the accused to police on five days physical remand.

The police mulling to include terrorism charges in the case.

According to police, the accused identified as Nawaz was arrested after evidence collected by the police matched with his belongings. “A piece of cloth from the accused’s home was found from the garbage heap where Marwa was found dead a week back,” the law enforcement authority had said.

Read more: ‘#JusticeForMarwah’ becomes top trend on social media

They had said that the accused lives nearby Marwa’s home and during a raid at his home, the police found his home washed properly raising concerns among the investigating team.

He was shifted to an undisclosed location as investigators announce to lead the probe on the basis of forensic evidence.

Comments

comments