12-year-old girl raped in Gujranwala, accused caught red-handed  

GUJRANWALA: In yet another incident, a 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted within the remits of Sabzi Mandi police station in Gujranwala district of the Punjab province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, an accused identified as 22-year-old Gul Sher, who lives in the neighbourhood, was arrested after the victim’s father apprehended him red-handed while rescuing his daughter.

The 12-year-old victim was shifted to a hospital in a critical condition.

Narrating the entire horrific episode, the police said that the father of the victim heard screams of his daughter from a house in the neighbourhood and entered it to rescue the child.

“We have arrested the accused Gul Sher and registered a case against him,” they said.

In a similar yet far devastating incident, a minor girl, Marwah, was found raped and burned to death in Essa Nagri neighbourhood of Karachi, two days after going missing from old Subzi Mandi area.

Police said the girl’s burnt body was found in a piece of cloth at a trash heap on a plot on Sunday.

A medico-legal officer (MLO) confirmed that the five-year-old girl was sexually abused before being murdered.

Dr Zakia revealed the girl was subjected to sexual assault before being hit in her head with a stone that led to her death. However, she added, no burn marks were found on the minor victim’s body.

The police had claimed to apprehend the accused, identified as Nawaz, for his involvement in the case using forensic evidence, however, they still await a report of DNA to further establish the case against the alleged rapist.

