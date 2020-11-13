KASHMORE: Arrested prime suspect in mother-daughter kidnap and gang-rape case Rafique Malak has been killed on Friday in an exchange of fire with the fleeing suspects as police chased the remaining ones upon information, ARY News reported.

Rafique Malak was arrested earlier today and he confessed to the crime following which the police took him along to chase another prime suspect Khairulla Bugti who had reportedly fled off to Balochistan’s Sui area.

According to developing details, the police has faced off with Bugti after his run was intercepted earlier today, however, upon seeing personnel approaching, Bugti opened fire blindly which resulted in fatally injuring Malak who breathed his last on the way to the hospital.

Suspect Khairulla Bugti has, too, been arrested in the pursuit and shifted to police station.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), had fled across to Balochistan after he raped the four-year-old and her mother as the victim-duo had gone to Kashmore from Karachi pursuing a job offer.

Earlier, it was reported that SSP Kashmore said the suspect, Khairulla Bugti, will be presented to media in a while.

SSP had admitted two of the three suspects in the case have been detained while the third one is still at large while police continue its pursuit for him.

It is pertinent to note that one suspect arrested in Kashmore gang-rape case has confessed to the crime earlier today.

Rafique Malak during interrogation confessed to his crime before the investigation police. “Three people raped mother and daughter for three days”, he said in his statement before the police.

Malak was arrested by the Kashmore police, yesterday, whereas raids are being conducted for the arrest of the remaining two accused. A case has been registered against him at the Kashmore police station under section 7ATA.

In a separate development in the same case, Sindh government has announced earlier today Rs1 million award for the police officer Mohammad Bux Buriro on his valour exhibited in recovering four-year-old girl in Kashmore gang-rape incident.

Provincial law advisor and spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said Sindh government will recommend the name of Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Buriro’s daughter to the federal government for the civil award as she facilitated the rescue of a minor girl after a gang sexually abused her and her mother, which followed with the minor’s abduction.

Sindh spox Wahab in his presser earlier today said he has no words to express the valour and shrewd judgment of the ASI without whom the unfathomable brutality meted out to the innocent mother-daughter may not have been averted.

