Baldia inferno convict Bhola’s close aide arrested in Karachi raid

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed on Friday to have arrested a suspected terrorist said to be associated with MQM-London.

Yaseen alias Batak alias Daada was arrested by CTD personnel with the help of intelligence agencies during a raid in the port city’s Azizabad neighbourhood. He is a close aide of Abdul Rehman aka Bhola, a MQM worker convicted in the Baldia factory inferno case.

The arrested accused has remained involved in targeted killings of policemen and other heinous crimes.

Upon questioning, he revealed that he conducted recce of policemen Arif and Akbar on the instructions of Rehman aka Bhola in 1998, after which Shakil Sapna group shot dead both the cops.

Besides, he disclosed that he also murdered a number of political workers along with his accomplices in 2008. He along with Bhola murdered Chand Group’s Shakir Patni and another men in Ranchor Line area in 2008.

The accused admitted that he also killed Yaqoob Maadha’s younger brother Abbas Maadha with the help of Bhola.

CTD in-charge Shoib Qureshi said the accused had previously been arrested multiple times in various cases.

