CTD claims to arrest MQM-London terrorist from Karachi

KARACHI: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police on Monday claimed to have arrested a terrorist affiliated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-London) from Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

SSP CTD Arif Aziz while announcing the arrest said that a terrorist named Wahid Hussian aka Guddu was arrested during their raid in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of the city. “We have recovered a hand grenade from his possession,” the SSP said.

He further claimed that the arrested terrorist was part of the MQM London and is an associate of another terrorist identified as Saleem aka Saleem Belgium.

“The arrested terrorist used to provide weapons to the party’s men on the orders of Saleem Belgium,” he said adding that both of them were involved in terror acts and illegal transfer of money through hawala and hundi processes.

Besides this, the nabbed man has confessed before the investigators regarding his involvement in separate incidents of arson, violence and other criminal activities.

In November 2019, the CTD Sindh in three separate raids claimed to have arrested five Muttahida Qaumi Movement London (MQM-London) target killers.

According to In-charge CTD Mazhar Mashwani, the raids were conducted in three big cities of the province. The arrested shooters were identified as Muhammad Ali, Salman, Umair and Shehzad.

The arrested target killers were wanted by the police in several heinous crimes and they have confessed to getting training from India along with Ajmal Pahari and Kashif David.

Mashwani said Muhammad Ali was a close aide of Ajmal Pahari and was involved in several target killings between 1995 to 2005.

